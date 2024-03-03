Former WWE Star Billy Jack Haynes to Face Murder Trial in April

Billy Jack Haynes, a former WWE star, is set to face trial in April on multiple charges, including murder. The arrest occurred on February 8th following a police investigation into a shooting incident at his residence, where they discovered the body of Janette Becraft, Haynes' wife. Initially resistant to police engagement, Haynes surrendered after a two-hour standoff.

Following a period of hospitalization for a pre-existing medical condition unrelated to the crime, Haynes was charged last week with Second-Degree Murder and Unlawful Use of a Weapon, as confirmed by PWInsider. His arraignment took place last Thursday, setting his trial date for April 11th.

Currently detained at the Multnomah County Detention Center, Haynes is well-known in the wrestling world for his significant contributions to the sport, having competed in major wrestling promotions such as WWF, WCW, WCCW, Jim Crockett Promotions, and New Japan Pro Wrestling, especially noted for his prominence in the Portland wrestling scene.