Behind-the-Scenes Update on William Regal's Position in WWE

William Regal marked his return to WWE programming a month ago on WWE NXT, unveiling Ava as the brand's new General Manager.

In January 2023, Regal came back to WWE, taking up a Vice President role following his exit from AEW. He requested his release from AEW/ROH, led by Tony Khan, aiming for a WWE comeback to collaborate with Triple H and join his son, Charles Dempsey, in NXT.

Regal, previously a key figure alongside Triple H in NXT, was brought back by Triple H, who values his contribution to NXT's development and wanted his expertise back in the fold as he assumed control of the main roster's creative direction.

Recently As the Vice President of Global Talent Development, Regal's responsibilities include assisting wrestlers with their match preparation, providing feedback, and offering suggestions for improvement.

According to Corey Brennan from Fightful Select, "there are currently no plans to feature Regal in a full-time on-screen capacity in the immediate future, as of the February 27th taping."