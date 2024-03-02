WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

NCIS Records Reveal Ashley Massaro Received Medical Care at Camp LSA During 2006

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 02, 2024

NCIS Records Reveal Ashley Massaro Received Medical Care at Camp LSA During 2006

BJ Bethel, a writer for SEScoops.com and former FOX19 WXIX journalist in Cincinnati, revealed Navy NCIS documents indicating that ex-WWE star Ashley Massaro received medical treatment at Camp LSA in July 2006. This period aligns with Massaro's claims of being sexually assaulted by an individual posing as a doctor during WWE's Kuwait tour.

WWE has previously stated they were unaware of any sexual assault incident involving Massaro. However, John Laurinaitis's lawyer has conveyed that while upper management was informed, there was no attempt to conceal the incident.

The documents from NCIS on the closure of the case state: "To date, no subject, scene, or witnesses have been identified. The reported victim is deceased, and no prosecutorial venue exists within the NCISRU Corpus Christi, TX area of responsibly."

Bethel highlighted that a Lieutenant Physician's Assistant, interviewed during the inquiry, was omitted from the final report he obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the NCIS last month.

This inquiry complements additional investigations by the ARMY and the Air Force. Massaro tragically ended her own life in 2019.


Tags: #wwe #ashley massaro #ncis #camp lsa

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86404/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π