NCIS Records Reveal Ashley Massaro Received Medical Care at Camp LSA During 2006

BJ Bethel, a writer for SEScoops.com and former FOX19 WXIX journalist in Cincinnati, revealed Navy NCIS documents indicating that ex-WWE star Ashley Massaro received medical treatment at Camp LSA in July 2006. This period aligns with Massaro's claims of being sexually assaulted by an individual posing as a doctor during WWE's Kuwait tour.

WWE has previously stated they were unaware of any sexual assault incident involving Massaro. However, John Laurinaitis's lawyer has conveyed that while upper management was informed, there was no attempt to conceal the incident.

The documents from NCIS on the closure of the case state: "To date, no subject, scene, or witnesses have been identified. The reported victim is deceased, and no prosecutorial venue exists within the NCISRU Corpus Christi, TX area of responsibly."

Bethel highlighted that a Lieutenant Physician's Assistant, interviewed during the inquiry, was omitted from the final report he obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the NCIS last month.

This inquiry complements additional investigations by the ARMY and the Air Force. Massaro tragically ended her own life in 2019.