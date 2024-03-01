AEW PPV Broadcasts to Shift Away from Theater Showings

The AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view event is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, 2024, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.
In a departure from their traditional approach of broadcasting AEW PPVs in theaters, the event will now be available for viewing in select bars and restaurants through Joe Hand Promotions. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that AEW has ceased the practice of airing their PPVs in theaters, opting instead for closed-circuit broadcasts in specific locations, which has led to a decrease in the event's accessibility. For example, in California, there will only be two locations hosting viewings: Tom’s Watch Bar in Los Angeles and another venue in Sacramento.
