WWE Seemingly Settles on Venue for SummerSlam 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 01, 2024

WWE Seemingly Settles on Venue for SummerSlam 2024

WWE has seemingly chosen its venue for this year's SummerSlam premium live event, according to reports.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful initially reported that WWE was considering Cleveland, Ohio, for the event. WrestleVotes has since corroborated Sapp's report and added that WWE is on the verge of sealing a deal to host the event at the Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Below is the revised 2024 WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) schedule:

- NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

- WWE WrestleMania 40 on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

- WWE Backlash France on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France.

- NXT Battleground on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

- WWE Money in the Bank on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

- WWE NXT Heatwave on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

- WWE Bash in Berlin on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany.

#wwe #summerslam #cleveland #ohio #cleveland browns stadium

