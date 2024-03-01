WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Alex Hammerstone Joins TNA Roster, Set to Face Josh Alexander at Sacrifice Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 01, 2024

The ex-MLW heavyweight champion, Alex Hammerstone, has officially signed with TNA, as announced in last night’s AXS TV episode. He is scheduled to compete against Josh Alexander at the forthcoming TNA Sacrifice event.

Updated Lineup Announced for TNA Sacrifice 2024

TNA has unveiled a refreshed lineup for Sacrifice after the latest episode of Impact, with the event set to broadcast live from Windsor, Ont [...]

Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #alex hammerstone #sacrifice

