Alex Hammerstone Joins TNA Roster, Set to Face Josh Alexander at Sacrifice Event

The ex-MLW heavyweight champion, Alex Hammerstone, has officially signed with TNA, as announced in last night’s AXS TV episode. He is scheduled to compete against Josh Alexander at the forthcoming TNA Sacrifice event.
BREAKING: TNA Wrestling SIGNS @alexhammerstone! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/Mwz35s2VmP— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 1, 2024
⚡ Updated Lineup Announced for TNA Sacrifice 2024
TNA has unveiled a refreshed lineup for Sacrifice after the latest episode of Impact, with the event set to broadcast live from Windsor, Ont [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 01, 2024 09:49AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com