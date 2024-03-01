Updated Lineup Announced for TNA Sacrifice 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 01, 2024

TNA has unveiled a refreshed lineup for Sacrifice after the latest episode of Impact, with the event set to broadcast live from Windsor, Ontario on TNA+. Here's the updated match card:

- TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Moose will battle Eric Young for the coveted title.

- TNA Knockouts Championship Triple Threat Match: Jordynne Grace defends her title against Xia Brookside and Tasha Steelz in a high-stakes clash.

- Singles Competition: Alex Hammerstone goes one-on-one with Josh Alexander in what promises to be a hard-hitting affair.

- Grudge Match: Nic Nemeth takes on Steve Maclin in a heated confrontation.

- Six-Man Tag Team Match: Mustafa Ali teams up with Good Hands to face the formidable trio of Chris Sabin, KUSHIDA, and Kevin Knight.