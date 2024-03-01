Dominik Mysterio Set to Wed After a Decade of Love

Dominik Mysterio is gearing up to tie the knot with his longtime love, Marie Juliette.

Dominik has garnered acclaim for his villainous role within The Judgment Day faction alongside Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor on WWE programming. Since his WWE debut in 2019, Mysterio has achieved notable success, including winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with his father, Rey Mysterio, and securing the NXT North American Championship twice, establishing himself as one of the company's top antagonists.

The pair, who have been a couple for over a decade, first crossed paths in high school and began their relationship in 2011. Dominik proposed on January 2, 2023, moving their long-standing relationship towards marriage. The high school sweethearts are now preparing to exchange vows in the coming weeks, as reported by Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WNS sends best wishes to the couple.