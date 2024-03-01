WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Dominik Mysterio Set to Wed After a Decade of Love

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 01, 2024

Dominik Mysterio Set to Wed After a Decade of Love

Dominik Mysterio is gearing up to tie the knot with his longtime love, Marie Juliette.

Dominik has garnered acclaim for his villainous role within The Judgment Day faction alongside Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor on WWE programming. Since his WWE debut in 2019, Mysterio has achieved notable success, including winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with his father, Rey Mysterio, and securing the NXT North American Championship twice, establishing himself as one of the company's top antagonists.

The pair, who have been a couple for over a decade, first crossed paths in high school and began their relationship in 2011. Dominik proposed on January 2, 2023, moving their long-standing relationship towards marriage. The high school sweethearts are now preparing to exchange vows in the coming weeks, as reported by Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WNS sends best wishes to the couple.

WWE Considering Potential New Member of The Bloodline Faction

A notable free agent has recently inked a deal with WWE, introducing Tama Tonga into the mix. The prominent figure from NJPW will be making [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 01, 2024 10:01AM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #dominik mysterio

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86392/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π