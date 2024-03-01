WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Considering Potential New Member of The Bloodline Faction

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 01, 2024

A notable free agent has recently inked a deal with WWE, introducing Tama Tonga into the mix. The prominent figure from NJPW will be making a transition to WWE after dedicating nearly 14 years to NJPW, culminating in a tag team match last Saturday.

Tonga, who previously declined a WWE offer seven years ago to continue his partnership with his brother Tanga Loa in NJPW, is set to embark on a new journey in WWE. The duo are the offspring of WWE legend Haku, marking their lineage with wrestling royalty.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that Tama Tonga is regarded as part of the "family" by notable personalities such as Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns. There's speculation about Tonga potentially joining the Bloodline faction, which currently includes The Rock, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, though his official start date with WWE remains uncertain.

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #the bloodline #tama tonga

