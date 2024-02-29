WWE Plan for SmackDown on USA Network

WWE is set to depart from FOX, having inked a five-year deal to return SmackDown to the USA Network. Previously hosted on USA from 2016 through 2019, SmackDown made the switch to FOX but will now be transitioning back to the USA Network starting October 2024, ensuring its presence there until 2029.

During a segment on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer highlighted that WWE intends to continue airing the show on Friday nights following its shift back to the USA Network.

“I know the last time I talked with somebody with WWE. And on that discussion, they told me outright that, like, like, nothing's official. I mean, the stations are gonna have to all work this out in whatever. The plan, as of right now, which I would say was about a month ago I’m gonna guess, is that SmackDown would be Friday. I don't know why you would do that. If you're USA, it feels utterly stupid to do SmackDown on Friday. But that was the plan as of a month ago, was for SmackDown to stay on Friday. And be called Friday Night SmackDown.”