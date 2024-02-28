WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Rhea Ripley Defends Maxxxine Dupri Amidst Boos at WWE Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 28, 2024

Rhea Ripley Defends Maxxxine Dupri Amidst Boos at WWE Event

A clip showcasing Maxxxine Dupri facing boos at a recent WWE event has sparked widespread discussion on Twitter/X, raising questions about the fairness of the negative reaction towards her, considering her relatively brief tenure in the wrestling industry.

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley weighed in on the controversy with a candid message:

“I really wish that some of you got booed and ridiculed in the public eye while being new at your job. Learning and getting better is all apart of being human. Be better as humans.”

Kevin Nash Critiques Cody Rhodes' Ring Entrance

During a recent episode of the "Kliq This" podcast, Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' ring entrance, specifically criticizing R [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 28, 2024 07:21AM


Tags: #wwe #rhea ripley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86361/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π