Rhea Ripley Defends Maxxxine Dupri Amidst Boos at WWE Event

A clip showcasing Maxxxine Dupri facing boos at a recent WWE event has sparked widespread discussion on Twitter/X, raising questions about the fairness of the negative reaction towards her, considering her relatively brief tenure in the wrestling industry.
WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley weighed in on the controversy with a candid message:
“I really wish that some of you got booed and ridiculed in the public eye while being new at your job. Learning and getting better is all apart of being human. Be better as humans.”
I really wish that some of you got booed and ridiculed in the public eye while being new at your job. Learning and getting better is all apart of being human. Be better as humans. https://t.co/b3TsAXsRq8— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 28, 2024
this poor girl is getting booed at a house show for trying to get better.. wrestling fans suck pic.twitter.com/2OlXoAufcT— dani☆ (@alluringbanks) February 28, 2024
