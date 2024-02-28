WWE Monday Night Raw Sees Dip in Viewership Post-Elimination Chamber Event

This week's WWE Monday Night Raw viewership figures have been released. As reported by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, the show attracted an average of 1.738 million viewers on the USA Network, a decrease from last week's 1.87 million viewers.
In the key demographic of 18-49, the average rating fell to 0.57 from the previous week's 0.63. This episode followed the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.
⚡ WWE Legend Virgil at Passes Away Aged 61
Condolences have been widely expressed following the death of WWE icon Virgil at 61. Mike Jones, widely recognized as Virgil in the wrestli [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 28, 2024 10:30AM
