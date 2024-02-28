WWE Monday Night Raw Sees Dip in Viewership Post-Elimination Chamber Event

This week's WWE Monday Night Raw viewership figures have been released. As reported by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, the show attracted an average of 1.738 million viewers on the USA Network, a decrease from last week's 1.87 million viewers.

In the key demographic of 18-49, the average rating fell to 0.57 from the previous week's 0.63. This episode followed the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.