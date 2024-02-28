WWE Legend Virgil at Passes Away Aged 61

Condolences have been widely expressed following the death of WWE icon Virgil at 61.

Mike Jones, widely recognized as Virgil in the wrestling world, has succumbed to his prolonged illness. The announcement of his passing was made on Facebook by Mark Charles III.

Charles shared, "It is with profound sadness that I convey the message from the Jones family about the demise of Michael Jones, affectionately known to us as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones, among other names. Virgil departed this world peacefully at the hospital this morning, and I request your prayers for him and his family. Let his memory be forever cherished!"

Virgil was known to have faced several health challenges over the last few years. He was diagnosed with dementia in 2022. Additionally, Virgil experienced two strokes prior to his dementia diagnosis.

There were also reports of Virgil having stage one gastrointestinal cancer around the same time as his dementia diagnosis, although these claims were later disputed by his sister. Before rising to fame as Virgil, he was recognized as Soul Train Jones in the CWA.

Virgil's major breakthrough in the WWF occurred in 1986, where he became a prominent figure in the company. He exited the company in 1994 and made a brief comeback in 1995.

Following his stint in WWF, Virgil joined WCW, where he competed for four years before ending his active wrestling career in 2000.

WNS offers our sincerest and most profound condolences to Jones' family and friends.