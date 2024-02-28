WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TKO President Comments Vince McMahon's Remaining Influence in WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 28, 2024

Despite stepping down from WWE and TKO, Vince McMahon remains a figure of intrigue, leaving the industry speculating on his next moves.

Amid allegations of grave sexual assault and sex trafficking that have stunned WWE, Vince McMahon stepped down from his position as Executive Chairman of TKO.

Despite his resignation, the separation between McMahon and TKO isn't as straightforward as desired, overshadowed by the scandal surrounding McMahon. During a TKO financial call, TKO President Mark Shapiro highlighted that Vince McMahon retains a substantial shareholding in the company. Yet, McMahon has remained silent on his plans for this substantial ownership, leaving the company and its stakeholders in a state of uncertainty.

"Obviously, we’re talking about Vince McMahon, specifically, in terms of cashing stock. He still holds, I believe, 20 million shares. It’s all registered. He’ll do whatever he is going to do and we’re on the sidelines, we’ll have a look, we’ll see, we have no idea on timing.

We’re not having a discussion with him. He’s given us no point of view on his motive or if he plans to sell or not sell or if he does, how much. We’re going to wait around and find out, just like you."

Although McMahon holds 20 million shares in TKO, he does not possess majority ownership or the requisite voting rights for a comeback.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 28, 2024 07:08AM


