Inside Scoop on Shawn Spears' Surprise Return to WWE NXT

On WWE NXT this Tuesday, audiences witnessed an unexpected twist in the ring. As Ridge Holland addressed the incident involving Ilja Dragunov, emphasizing the lack of ill will, the arena suddenly darkened. A hooded figure emerged, swiftly attacking Holland with a steel chair from behind.

The assailant was none other than Shawn Spears, marking a surprising return to WWE after concluding his stint with All Elite Wrestling in December. Spears, whose tenure with WWE spanned from 2013 to 2019, had previously made a significant impact on the NXT brand and later on SmackDown before his release. His NXT era was notably highlighted by the fan-favorite "10" chant, a gesture that saw him become a standout performer during his time there.

Before his memorable NXT and SmackDown appearances, Spears' journey with WWE began much earlier. He initially signed a developmental deal in 2006 and had a brief stint on WWE's ECW brand between 2008 and 2009, making this his third engagement with the company.

Inside WWE and among the NXT talent, Shawn Spears' return was a tightly kept secret, with one NXT Superstar revealing that the surprise left many "completely shocked" when he appeared. Spears was conspicuously absent from any internal run sheets or planning documents for the show, with only a mysterious "quote man" mentioned in the segment involving Ridge Holland.

To ensure the segment went smoothly, Shawn Michaels stepped in to rehearse Spears' role during the Holland segment earlier in the day, a testament to the meticulous preparation for the surprise.

Spears had already secured a new contract with WWE NXT prior to the broadcasting of the first in a series of mysterious "Three Faces" vignettes, signaling his return. His presence was carefully concealed backstage right up until his dramatic reveal in the ring, which was met with enthusiastic approval from those behind the scenes as he made his way back through the curtain.