WWE Set to Sign Esteemed Free Agent Tama Tonga

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 28, 2024

WWE is anticipated to secure a significant free agent, Tama Tonga, according to Dave Meltzer. The prominent NJPW figure is making the move after dedicating nearly 14 years to NJPW, with his last appearance being a tag team match this past Saturday. In the match, he teamed up with his brother Tanga Loa to face their sibling, Hikuleo, and Phantasmo, under the watchful eye of manager and referee Jado. WWE has had Tonga on its radar for some time now.

Before joining NJPW, Tonga's wrestling journey began in All Japan Pro Wrestling under the monikers King Tonga, Haku, and Meng. His tenure at NJPW was marked by his membership in The Bullet Club, where he aligned with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows. Tonga's accomplishments in NJPW include winning the IWGP Tag Team Titles seven times with Loa and capturing the Never Openweight Title four times.

