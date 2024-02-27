Matt Cardona Announces Renewed Contract with GCW

Matt Cardona, the renowned former GCW World Champion, Deathmatch King, and self-declared Indie God, took to his X account, today to announce his renewed contract with GCW. His post read, “I have re-signed with @GCWrestling_.” Below is the mentioned post:

I have re-signed with @GCWrestling_. — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 27, 2024

In a memorable showdown at GCW Homecoming 2021, Matt Cardona clinched the GCW World Championship from Nick Gage in a grueling Death Match, subsequently dubbing himself The Deathmatch King. This victory marked the beginning of his ascension as the Indy God, propelling him to a triumphant spree across the independent wrestling circuit.

Throughout his career, Cardona has showcased his skills on global platforms, capturing titles in numerous promotions, including notable stints in NWA and TNA. Adding to his achievements, he introduced Steph De Lander to GCW and triumphed over Jimmy Lloyd in a stipulation match that forced Lloyd to serve as his Broski for a month.