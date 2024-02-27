WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Matt Cardona Announces Renewed Contract with GCW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 27, 2024

Matt Cardona Announces Renewed Contract with GCW

Matt Cardona, the renowned former GCW World Champion, Deathmatch King, and self-declared Indie God, took to his X account, today to announce his renewed contract with GCW. His post read, “I have re-signed with @GCWrestling_.” Below is the mentioned post:

In a memorable showdown at GCW Homecoming 2021, Matt Cardona clinched the GCW World Championship from Nick Gage in a grueling Death Match, subsequently dubbing himself The Deathmatch King. This victory marked the beginning of his ascension as the Indy God, propelling him to a triumphant spree across the independent wrestling circuit.

Throughout his career, Cardona has showcased his skills on global platforms, capturing titles in numerous promotions, including notable stints in NWA and TNA. Adding to his achievements, he introduced Steph De Lander to GCW and triumphed over Jimmy Lloyd in a stipulation match that forced Lloyd to serve as his Broski for a month.

Behind-the-Scenes Insights on Planned WWE WrestleMania 40 Matchups

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed potential matches being planned for WrestleMania 40. Following the [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 27, 2024 01:35PM


Tags: #gcw #game changer wrestling #matt cardona

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86349/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π