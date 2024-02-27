Behind-the-Scenes Insights on Planned WWE WrestleMania 40 Matchups

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed potential matches being planned for WrestleMania 40. Following the conclusion of WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth last Saturday, the primary championship matches have been established, setting the stage for the remainder of the event's lineup.

Meltzer listed the expected matches for WrestleMania 40 as follows:

LA Knight versus AJ Styles

Logan Paul against Randy Orton

Additionally, Meltzer mentioned rumors of a match between Gunther and Sami Zayn. Despite this, the outcome of Gunther's WrestleMania opponent is still uncertain after Monday's Raw introduced several contenders for his title.

The groundwork for these matches was laid during the men's Chamber match. AJ Styles assaulted LA Knight with a chair, and Logan Paul used brass knuckles on Randy Orton, leading to Drew McIntyre's victory in the Chamber match.

While WWE has yet to confirm these matches officially, more details are expected to emerge in the upcoming SmackDown episode this Friday. WrestleMania 40 is slated for April 6-7 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with the two-day event being streamed live on Peacock.