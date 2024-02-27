WWE Sues Texas AG to Shield Details of San Antonio Contract Amid Transparency Concerns

On February 16, WWE initiated legal proceedings against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in an effort to prevent the disclosure of a confidential agreement between WWE and the city of San Antonio. This undisclosed contract pertains to the 2023 Royal Rumble event held at the Alamodome and contains details WWE insists must remain private.

This legal action by WWE was in response to attempts by Wrestlenomics to obtain details about the event, leading to the city being temporarily permitted to keep the contract details under wraps. However, this stance shifted on January 17, 2024, when Assistant Attorney General Michelle Garza concluded that WWE had failed to adequately justify the contract's confidentiality, as required by Texas public information laws.

The controversy highlights the broader context of financial incentives provided by the government to WWE for hosting significant events like the Royal Rumble. The recent legal developments stem partly from a subsequent records request by Intelligence Options, LLC, submitted before October 12, 2023. Despite the Texas Attorney General's office initially allowing the city to withhold the contract in April 2023, this decision was overturned by Garza in January 2024, emphasizing WWE's insufficient proof of the contract's confidentiality.