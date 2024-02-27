WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rob Fee Elevates to WWE Director of Character Development

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 27, 2024

Rob Fee shared an exciting update on social media today, revealing his recent promotion to Director of Character Development at WWE. Before this new appointment, Fee contributed his expertise as the Director of Longterm Creative for the organization.

On X, Fee expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Thrilled to share some fantastic news! Last year, I relocated to Florida to collaborate closely with our talent on all facets of their character development. As of today, I am officially the WWE Director of Character Development! It's a privilege to work alongside our outstanding team and the most talented roster you can imagine."

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 27, 2024 11:08AM


Tags: #wwe #rob fee

