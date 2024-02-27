Rob Fee Elevates to WWE Director of Character Development

Rob Fee shared an exciting update on social media today, revealing his recent promotion to Director of Character Development at WWE. Before this new appointment, Fee contributed his expertise as the Director of Longterm Creative for the organization.
On X, Fee expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Thrilled to share some fantastic news! Last year, I relocated to Florida to collaborate closely with our talent on all facets of their character development. As of today, I am officially the WWE Director of Character Development! It's a privilege to work alongside our outstanding team and the most talented roster you can imagine."
