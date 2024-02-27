Kevin Patrick Reflects on WWE Departure

In a recent conversation with Rick Ucchino on 700WLW, Kevin Patrick opened up about a range of topics, highlighting his departure from WWE. Patrick shared that the decision to part ways was mutual and expressed his affection and respect for his time and colleagues at WWE.

Key insights from the podcast include:

Discussing his tenure and departure from WWE, Patrick said, "Absolutely loved my time with WWE. Nothing but love for everybody there. I'll look back on my time there brilliantly, and I know I'll go visit friends when WWE is in town, I'll go say hi to everybody. I left very amicably with everybody there."

Regarding his latest role as the host of MLS 360, he remarked, "Everything about this show screams me, and I hate to say it like that because it sounds egotistical, but it’s my dream job. It’s absolutely my dream job to be bouncing around the grounds, bouncing around through the goals, bringing you all the live updates. It’s me to a tee for anyone that knows me really well. It’s what I’m all about. So it is the dream job and it’s something that was so important for me to go all in on this."

Patrick's departure from WWE was confirmed in January of this year, marking the end of his chapter with the company and the beginning of his exciting new venture with MLS 360.