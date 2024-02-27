WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Tonight: Dragunov and Hayes' Face-to-Face, Full Match Card Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 27, 2024

Tonight's WWE NXT episode will be broadcast live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, as seen on the USA Network.

For this evening's event, WWE has lined up five exciting matches alongside a must-see face-to-face confrontation between NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes.

Here's what's on tap for tonight:

- A pivotal face-to-face between NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes

- Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar puts his title on the line against a challenger from the No Quarter Catch Crew (Drew Gulak, Damon Kemp, Charlie Dempsey, or Myles Borne)

- Tag team action with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson taking on Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

- Von Wagner squares off against Lexis King

- Kiana James competes against Kelani Jordan

- Dijak faces Luca Crusifino in singles competition

- Ridge Holland is set to make an address


