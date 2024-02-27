Big Matches Set for Upcoming WWE RAW in San Antonio, TX.

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 27, 2024

Next week's WWE Monday Night RAW is set to feature two big matches.

Following the post-Elimination Chamber: Perth edition of WWE's flagship three-hour show on the USA Network, two high-profile main event matches have been confirmed for the upcoming Monday night broadcast.

The episode scheduled for March 4, 2024, emanating from San Antonio, TX, will showcase "Main Event" Jey Uso taking on Drew McIntyre, alongside a match between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax.