WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Pays Tribute to Ole Anderson

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 27, 2024

WWE Pays Tribute to Ole Anderson

This week on WWE Monday Night Raw, the wrestling world took a moment to honor the memory of the legendary Ole Anderson. The tribute came during the post-Elimination Chamber: Perth broadcast from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

As the show returned from a match, commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee were seen at their desk, where they took a moment to reflect on Anderson's illustrious career. They highlighted his impactful tenure with the Minnesota Wrecking Crew and his pivotal role in the iconic Four Horsemen faction before transitioning to a commercial break.

Following the on-air acknowledgment, WWE.com published a statement regarding Ole Anderson's passing, further commemorating his legacy in the wrestling industry.

Ole Anderson passes away
WWE is saddened to learn that Ole Anderson has passed away.

A founding member of The Four Horsemen, Ole’s hard-nosed style and gruff demeanor helped define the group as one of the greatest stables in sports-entertainment history.

Trained by WWE Hall of Famer Verne Gagne, Anderson was a prolific and decorated tag team wrestler, most famously alongside Arn Anderson in The Minnesota Wrecking Crew.

When the duo then joined forces with Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard and manager J.J. Dillon, they established the iconic stable known as The Four Horsemen.

During their legendary run, The Four Horsemen feuded with the likes of Dusty Rhodes, The Rock ‘N Roll Express, The Road Warriors, and many more. The group set a standard of style, attitude and success that has inspired every stable that followed.

WWE extends its condolences to Anderson’s family, friends, and fans.


Tags: #wwe #nwa #ole anderson #the four horsemen #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86339/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π