WWE Superstar Suffers Reported Broken Hand

Piper Niven is injured.

Under Triple H's creative direction, she reverted to her Niven persona last year. Her tenure on the main roster includes becoming a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Chelsea Green, stepping in for Sonya Deville following an injury. Their reign ended when they were defeated by Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on Raw.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, Niven has been absent due to a hand injury sustained in the past month, sparking concerns of a possible fracture.

Her most recent appearance was at a Main Event taping earlier this month. We extend our best wishes for a quick recovery to Niven.