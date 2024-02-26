WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock Set For Upcoming WWE SmackDown Appearances

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2024

The Rock has shockingly turned heel by aligning with The Bloodline, and he's confirmed for an upcoming appearance on this week's WWE SmackDown in Glendale, AZ.

WWE seems to be orchestrating a high-profile tag team showdown featuring Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins squaring off against Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania 40.

The ex-WWE Champion took to Instagram to announce his attendance at the SmackDown episode scheduled for March 8th in Dallas, TX, and also at the show on March 15th in Memphis, TN. The Rock stated:


