The Rock Set For Upcoming WWE SmackDown Appearances

The Rock has shockingly turned heel by aligning with The Bloodline, and he's confirmed for an upcoming appearance on this week's WWE SmackDown in Glendale, AZ.

WWE seems to be orchestrating a high-profile tag team showdown featuring Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins squaring off against Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania 40.

The ex-WWE Champion took to Instagram to announce his attendance at the SmackDown episode scheduled for March 8th in Dallas, TX, and also at the show on March 15th in Memphis, TN. The Rock stated: