WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Ronda Rousey Set For WrestleMania 40 Weekend

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2024

Ronda Rousey Set For WrestleMania 40 Weekend

onda Rousey is set to make an appearance in the city during the WWE WrestleMania 40 celebrations. However, speculation about her making a comeback to WWE should be tempered. The former champion's last bout in WWE ended in a defeat against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam last year. Since then, Rousey has been seen at a few independent wrestling events towards the end of 2023.

In a recent conversation with TMZ, Rousey emphasized her current focus on her family, indicating a hiatus from her wrestling endeavors. Fans will have the opportunity to meet her at WrestleCon, where she is scheduled for autograph signings and photo sessions from April 4th to 7th, coinciding with WrestleMania week.

John Cena Confirmed to Return as Peacemaker for Season 2

John Cena is set to reprise his role as Peacemaker. The Max series, "Peacemaker," is officially getting a second season. The inaugural seas [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 26, 2024 08:23AM


Tags: #wwe #ronda rousey

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86323/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π