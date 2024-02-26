Ronda Rousey Set For WrestleMania 40 Weekend

onda Rousey is set to make an appearance in the city during the WWE WrestleMania 40 celebrations. However, speculation about her making a comeback to WWE should be tempered. The former champion's last bout in WWE ended in a defeat against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam last year. Since then, Rousey has been seen at a few independent wrestling events towards the end of 2023.

In a recent conversation with TMZ, Rousey emphasized her current focus on her family, indicating a hiatus from her wrestling endeavors. Fans will have the opportunity to meet her at WrestleCon, where she is scheduled for autograph signings and photo sessions from April 4th to 7th, coinciding with WrestleMania week.