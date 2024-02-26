WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Confirmed to Return as Peacemaker for Season 2

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2024

John Cena is set to reprise his role as Peacemaker.

The Max series, "Peacemaker," is officially getting a second season. The inaugural season made its debut in January 2022.

Under the direction and writing of James Gunn, the first season brought the character of Peacemaker, played by Cena, into the spotlight following his appearance in "The Suicide Squad," a project also helmed by Gunn.

The filming of the second season is slated to begin after Gunn completes work on “Superman: Legacy.” Cena teased this news on his Instagram account.


Tags: #wwe #john cena #peacemaker

