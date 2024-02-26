John Cena Confirmed to Return as Peacemaker for Season 2

John Cena is set to reprise his role as Peacemaker.

The Max series, "Peacemaker," is officially getting a second season. The inaugural season made its debut in January 2022.

Under the direction and writing of James Gunn, the first season brought the character of Peacemaker, played by Cena, into the spotlight following his appearance in "The Suicide Squad," a project also helmed by Gunn.

The filming of the second season is slated to begin after Gunn completes work on “Superman: Legacy.” Cena teased this news on his Instagram account.