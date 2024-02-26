WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nic Nemeth Set to Defend IWGP Global Title Against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Sakura Genesis

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2024

A week before New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Windy City Riot event in Chicago, Sakura Genesis will take place in Tokyo.

The promotion has confirmed that the recently crowned IWGP Global Champion, Nic Nemeth, will defend his championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Nemeth captured the title from David Finlay at The New Beginning in Sapporo. Alongside the Nemeth vs. Tanahashi match, Tetsuya Naito is set to defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against the New Japan Cup tournament winner.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 26, 2024 08:23AM


