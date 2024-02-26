Nic Nemeth Set to Defend IWGP Global Title Against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Sakura Genesis

A week before New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Windy City Riot event in Chicago, Sakura Genesis will take place in Tokyo.
The promotion has confirmed that the recently crowned IWGP Global Champion, Nic Nemeth, will defend his championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi.
Nemeth captured the title from David Finlay at The New Beginning in Sapporo. Alongside the Nemeth vs. Tanahashi match, Tetsuya Naito is set to defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against the New Japan Cup tournament winner.
