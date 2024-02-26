WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Insider Highlights from TNA Wrestling Talent Meeting Over the Weekend

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2024

Insider Highlights from TNA Wrestling Talent Meeting Over the Weekend

TNA Wrestling convened a talent assembly during their latest TV taping on Saturday evening. The assembly showcased the introduction of new executives within the organization, encompassing both recognized and new figures who will now be overseeing the talent. This gathering had been organized well in advance, and prior to the meeting, several TNA athletes had the opportunity to engage in one-on-one discussions with senior management.

According to Fightful Select, the overriding sentiment among the participants was a collective determination to persevere in their collaborative efforts, despite any disagreements over the decision to replace Scott D’Amore, the former TNA President.

Amidst these changes, a prominent wrestler was contemplating exiting the company in light of D’Amore's departure. However, they chose to participate in the weekend's taping and evaluate the outcomes of the meeting before making any drastic decisions.

The new leadership at TNA was reported to be receptive to input from the wrestlers, indicating an openness to dialogue. Despite some dissent over the leadership transition, the meeting successfully rallied the talent around future prospects for the company.

While there remains a hopeful sentiment within TNA for Scott D’Amore's return, such an outcome is currently deemed unlikely.

Scott D’Amore Offered $10 Million to Buy TNA Wrestling

It was recently announced that Scott D'Amore has been replaced by Anthony Cicione as TNA President. This shift has sparked considerable disc [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 23, 2024 01:43PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #scott damore

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86316/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π