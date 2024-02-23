Scott D’Amore Offered $10 Million to Buy TNA Wrestling

It was recently announced that Scott D'Amore has been replaced by Anthony Cicione as TNA President. This shift has sparked considerable discontent among the talent, culminating in a letter to Anthem, TNA's parent company, pleading for D'Amore's reinstatement.
The situation began to unfold following a disagreement between D'Amore and the company's management. With Len Asper at the helm of Anthem and having the ultimate decision-making power, it was D'Amore who found himself on the way out.
In a bold move, D'Amore approached Anthem with a proposition to purchase TNA outright, supported by significant financial backing from a leading bank. This proposal was put forward before "Hard To Kill," which was TNA's most successful pay-per-view event in recent years. However, his offer was ultimately declined by Anthem.
In a recent report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed through two sources familiar with the discussions—and one directly involved—that D'Amore's bid for the company was $10 million.
Meltzer wrote, “One noted for clarity that it was $10 million plus assuming all existing debts the company had as well as the trade debts so that Anthem itself would walk away with $10 million in the bank out of the deal. The D’Amore group believed the company value was between $7 million and $12 million. Anthem turned down the offer cold without a counteroffer made.”
⚡ TNA Talent Meeting Set Ahead of New Orleans TV Taping, Anthem Head Might Attend
PWInsider has confirmed that a talent meeting for TNA is scheduled to take place this Saturday in New Orleans, prior to the television tapin [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 23, 2024 07:09AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com