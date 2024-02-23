WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Scott D’Amore Offered $10 Million to Buy TNA Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 23, 2024

Scott D’Amore Offered $10 Million to Buy TNA Wrestling

It was recently announced that Scott D'Amore has been replaced by Anthony Cicione as TNA President. This shift has sparked considerable discontent among the talent, culminating in a letter to Anthem, TNA's parent company, pleading for D'Amore's reinstatement.

The situation began to unfold following a disagreement between D'Amore and the company's management. With Len Asper at the helm of Anthem and having the ultimate decision-making power, it was D'Amore who found himself on the way out.

In a bold move, D'Amore approached Anthem with a proposition to purchase TNA outright, supported by significant financial backing from a leading bank. This proposal was put forward before "Hard To Kill," which was TNA's most successful pay-per-view event in recent years. However, his offer was ultimately declined by Anthem.

In a recent report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed through two sources familiar with the discussions—and one directly involved—that D'Amore's bid for the company was $10 million.

Meltzer wrote, “One noted for clarity that it was $10 million plus assuming all existing debts the company had as well as the trade debts so that Anthem itself would walk away with $10 million in the bank out of the deal. The D’Amore group believed the company value was between $7 million and $12 million. Anthem turned down the offer cold without a counteroffer made.”

TNA Talent Meeting Set Ahead of New Orleans TV Taping, Anthem Head Might Attend

PWInsider has confirmed that a talent meeting for TNA is scheduled to take place this Saturday in New Orleans, prior to the television tapin [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 23, 2024 07:09AM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #tna #tna wrestling

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86300/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π