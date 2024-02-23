TNA Talent Meeting Set Ahead of New Orleans TV Taping, Anthem Head Might Attend

PWInsider has confirmed that a talent meeting for TNA is scheduled to take place this Saturday in New Orleans, prior to the television taping.

Speculation has been rife that Len Asper, the head of Anthem, might attend the meeting, according to earlier reports.

Despite a request from TNA roster members for a meeting with Scott D’Amore to discuss their grievances, it seems that such a meeting will not occur. Instead, Anthem has arranged to meet with the talents this Saturday.

This development leaves the talents in an awkward position, as they are slated to perform on Friday, a day before their issues are potentially addressed. Nevertheless, the meeting with Anthem is confirmed for Saturday.