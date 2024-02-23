WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Talent Meeting Set Ahead of New Orleans TV Taping, Anthem Head Might Attend

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 23, 2024

PWInsider has confirmed that a talent meeting for TNA is scheduled to take place this Saturday in New Orleans, prior to the television taping.

Speculation has been rife that Len Asper, the head of Anthem, might attend the meeting, according to earlier reports.

Despite a request from TNA roster members for a meeting with Scott D’Amore to discuss their grievances, it seems that such a meeting will not occur. Instead, Anthem has arranged to meet with the talents this Saturday.

This development leaves the talents in an awkward position, as they are slated to perform on Friday, a day before their issues are potentially addressed. Nevertheless, the meeting with Anthem is confirmed for Saturday.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #scott damore

