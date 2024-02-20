WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Latest on Josh Alexander’s Contract Extension with TNA Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2024

The Latest on Josh Alexander’s Contract Extension with TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling has officially chosen to extend the contract of former World Champion Josh Alexander, keeping him on board beyond the original expiration date. Details on the specifics of the renewal have not been made public. According to Fightful Select, there's new information concerning the terms of Alexander's extension.

Originally set to become a free agent on February 14 if TNA had not taken up the option, Alexander was under a two-year agreement with an additional year at the discretion of the company, which they have now utilized.

The extension of Alexander's contract ensures his stay with TNA until February 14, 2025, effectively making the extension a one-year agreement. Alexander is poised to become a free agent in February 2025 unless he negotiates a fresh contract with TNA beforehand. Fightful Select clarified that the decision to renew the contract was not influenced by any injury-related absences. Despite suffering injuries, Alexander contributed to TNA off-screen as a producer, which allowed his contract time to proceed uninterrupted.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #josh alexander

