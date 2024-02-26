WWE Reportedly Adds Independent Wrestler to SmackDown Creative Team as Writer’s Assistant

According to BodySlam.net, WWE has brought on independent wrestler Patrick Scott to join the SmackDown creative team in the role of writer's assistant. Scott is slated to start his new position this week.
Scott appeared to address the reports indirectly through a recent post on X, stating, "I’ll have a lot more to say in the coming days. For now, I will just say this…Thank you."
I’ll have a lot more to say in the coming days. For now, I will just say this…— Patrick Scott (@ItsPatrickScott) February 25, 2024
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/z7KWQkOzvf
⚡ Becky Lynch Describes Vince McMahon Allegations as "Horrible and Difficult to Reconcile"
Becky Lynch has shared her perspective on the allegations surrounding Vince McMahon in a recent discussion with Alex McCarthy from Inside Th [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 26, 2024 06:11AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com