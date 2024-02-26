WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Reportedly Adds Independent Wrestler to SmackDown Creative Team as Writer’s Assistant

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2024

According to BodySlam.net, WWE has brought on independent wrestler Patrick Scott to join the SmackDown creative team in the role of writer's assistant. Scott is slated to start his new position this week.

Scott appeared to address the reports indirectly through a recent post on X, stating, "I’ll have a lot more to say in the coming days. For now, I will just say this…Thank you."

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 26, 2024 06:11AM


