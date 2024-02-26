Becky Lynch Describes Vince McMahon Allegations as "Horrible and Difficult to Reconcile"

Becky Lynch has shared her perspective on the allegations surrounding Vince McMahon in a recent discussion with Alex McCarthy from Inside The Ropes.

"I’ve been fortunate in my career that I’ve always felt supported by the company," Lynch stated. "These allegations are horrible. It’s hard to reconcile, as a talent and as a woman, but my experience in WWE has only ever been amazing."

Lynch added, "Yes, in the beginning, there were some limitations. We couldn’t punch, we had to hair pull, there were peculiar restrictions. But, the push to advance us, to advance women, I’m deeply thankful for that and for the chance to even start a family. This company...some of these issues are difficult to reconcile."