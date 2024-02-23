WWE Triumphs in Wrestling Observer Newsletter Awards, Clinching Promotion of the Year

Triple H and WWE are commemorating a remarkable 2023, highlighted by their success in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter awards where WWE secured several top honors.

WWE was named Promotion of the Year, a feat underscored by its record-breaking performances in London, Saudi Arabia, and Puerto Rico. Dave Meltzer emphasized that this marked WWE's first capture of the award since the renowned Attitude Era.

In addition, Triple H was honored as Booker of the Year, while Nick Khan received the Promoter of the Year award.

AEW, on the other hand, also had a successful showing, claiming the Best Major Wrestling Event for Revolution and Best Weekly Show for Dynamite, among other awards.

Will Ospreay, who is on his way to AEW, was celebrated as the Wrestler of the Year.