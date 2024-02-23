WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
First Look At The WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Stage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 23, 2024

WWE Elimination Chamber is nearing, set to thrill fans at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. 

In the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul vie for a shot at World Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match features Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez battling for the opportunity to challenge Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

Championship Bout Set for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Kickoff Show

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be fiercely contested as The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) put their titles on the lin [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 23, 2024 07:35AM


Tags: #wwe #elimination chamber #perth #australia

