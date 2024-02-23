First Look At The WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Stage

WWE Elimination Chamber is nearing, set to thrill fans at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.
In the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul vie for a shot at World Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match features Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez battling for the opportunity to challenge Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.
The full #WWEChamber stage has been revealed.— EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) February 23, 2024
Less than 24 hours ⏳ pic.twitter.com/8vjB0FT8oy
⚡ Championship Bout Set for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Kickoff Show
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be fiercely contested as The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) put their titles on the lin
