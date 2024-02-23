Championship Bout Set for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Kickoff Show

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be fiercely contested as The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) put their titles on the line against the formidable duo of Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae. This high-stakes bout is set to kickoff the WWE Elimination Chamber pre-show, promising fans an electrifying start to the evening.

Mark your calendars for the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, broadcasting live on Saturday, February 24, 2024, directly from the stunning Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, exclusively on Peacock. The anticipation begins with the pre-show at 4am ET, leading up to the main card's commencement at 5am ET. Below is the latest lineup for this must-see event:

- Men’s Elimination Chamber Match (Winner Challenges World Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40): Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul battle it out in a grueling contest.

- Women’s Elimination Chamber Match (Winner Challenges Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40): Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez vie for a shot at championship glory.

- WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax: A powerhouse matchup as Rhea Ripley defends her title against the formidable Nia Jax.

- Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate: A tag team showdown that promises high-octane action.

- Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins are slated for a special appearance on the Grayson Waller Effect.

