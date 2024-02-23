WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Seth Rollins Targets Randy Orton for WWE WrestleMania 40 Match: "I Want To Face Randy"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 23, 2024

Seth Rollins has expressed his desire for Randy Orton to emerge victorious in the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber contest.

In a recent discussion with Nathan, Nat, and Shaun, the world champion openly favored Orton as his preferred adversary for WrestleMania 40. Rollins reminisced about their past encounter, stating, "I want to face Randy. I owe him one. We had a WrestleMania match many moons ago. WrestleMania 31. Nine years later, we’re both in different places in our careers. Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton on the marquee sounds beautiful."

Originally, Rollins was set to compete against CM Punk at the grand event, but Punk's injury during the Royal Rumble has sidelined him. Moreover, there is speculation about Rollins joining forces with Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and The Rock on the first night of WrestleMania.

