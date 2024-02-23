Seth Rollins Targets Randy Orton for WWE WrestleMania 40 Match: "I Want To Face Randy"

Seth Rollins has expressed his desire for Randy Orton to emerge victorious in the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber contest.

In a recent discussion with Nathan, Nat, and Shaun, the world champion openly favored Orton as his preferred adversary for WrestleMania 40. Rollins reminisced about their past encounter, stating, "I want to face Randy. I owe him one. We had a WrestleMania match many moons ago. WrestleMania 31. Nine years later, we’re both in different places in our careers. Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton on the marquee sounds beautiful."

Originally, Rollins was set to compete against CM Punk at the grand event, but Punk's injury during the Royal Rumble has sidelined him. Moreover, there is speculation about Rollins joining forces with Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and The Rock on the first night of WrestleMania.