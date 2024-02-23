WWE Rumored to Include Women's Tag Team Championship Bout in Elimination Chamber Kickoff

A fresh bout is slated for addition to the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event this Saturday.

WrestleVotes reports that the Kabuki Warriors, consisting of Kairi Sane and Asuka, are set to defend their women's tag team championships during the Kickoff Show of the event. The Elimination Chamber event will be hosted at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Look for a Women’s Tag Team Championship match to be announced as part of the Kickoff show for this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 23, 2024

The current card:

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match:

Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match:

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match:

Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) (c) vs. Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate)