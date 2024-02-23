NJPW Windy City Riot Event to Hit PPV in the U.S. on April 12

New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed that the forthcoming NJPW Windy City Riot event will be accessible for PPV purchase in the United States. This event is scheduled to occur at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on April 12.

Windy City Riot to hit NJPW World PPV April 12! 【NJoA】

Wintrust Arena event to air on NJPW World PPV in English outside Japan

Friday April 12 Wintrust Arena TICKETS

The biggest event for New Japan Pro-Wrestling in the United States in five years will see Windy City Riot in Chicago’s Wintrust Arena on April 12. After an early sellout, extra seats are now moving fast inside the arena, which will bear witness to Jon Moxley vs Tetsuya Naito, and Hiromu Takahashi vs Mustafa Ali in dream singles matchups, as well as Eddie Kingston and Gabe Kidd captaining teams in a Riot Rules No DQ war and more besides.

For fans unable to be there live, NJPW World will be presenting all the action live on PPV with English commentary. Further details will be coming very soon- stay tuned to find out exactly how to watch Windy City Riot!

Click here to buy tickets!