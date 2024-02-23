Matt Riddle And Nic Nemeth Win Gold At NJPW New Beginning

The NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo event was a landmark occasion for ex-WWE talents, with Matt Riddle and Nic Nemeth—previously known as Dolph Ziggler—capturing championship titles.

Nemeth secured the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship by defeating David Finlay. This victory marked Nemeth's first match in NJPW, following his impactful debut at Wrestle Kingdom 18, where he had a confrontation with Finlay.

Nemeth's win was clinched with the Danger Zone, also known as the ZigZag, against Finlay at the New Beginning event.

Meanwhile, Matt Riddle triumphed over Hiroshi Tanahashi to claim the NJPW World TV Title, utilizing the BroDerek for the win.

Riddle's journey in NJPW began at New Year Dash, where he issued a challenge to the newly appointed company President, marking his debut in the promotion.

