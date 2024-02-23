WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Matt Riddle And Nic Nemeth Win Gold At NJPW New Beginning

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 23, 2024

Matt Riddle And Nic Nemeth Win Gold At NJPW New Beginning

The NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo event was a landmark occasion for ex-WWE talents, with Matt Riddle and Nic Nemeth—previously known as Dolph Ziggler—capturing championship titles.

Nemeth secured the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship by defeating David Finlay. This victory marked Nemeth's first match in NJPW, following his impactful debut at Wrestle Kingdom 18, where he had a confrontation with Finlay.

Nemeth's win was clinched with the Danger Zone, also known as the ZigZag, against Finlay at the New Beginning event.

Meanwhile, Matt Riddle triumphed over Hiroshi Tanahashi to claim the NJPW World TV Title, utilizing the BroDerek for the win.

Riddle's journey in NJPW began at New Year Dash, where he issued a challenge to the newly appointed company President, marking his debut in the promotion.


Tags: #njpw #nic nemeth #dolph ziggler #matt riddle #new beginning

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86288/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π