WWE SmackDown SPOILERS: Tonight’s Salt Lake City Episode Results and Segments

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE's latest SmackDown episode was pre-recorded last week at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Here are the key highlights from the show:
- Tiffany Stratton emerged victorious against Liv Morgan.
- In his SmackDown debut match, Bron Breakker overcame Dante Chen.
- A promotional video was showcased for the newly formed team of Ashante Adonis & Cedric Alexander.
- The Bloodline was featured in two separate backstage segments.
- New Catch Republic, consisting of Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate, secured a win over The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh.
- Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) triumphed over The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins).
- The match between LA Knight & Drew McIntyre concluded in a disqualification.
- The episode wrapped up with a chaotic brawl among the men's Elimination Chamber match participants.
⚡ Championship Bout Set for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Kickoff Show
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be fiercely contested as The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) put their titles on the lin [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 23, 2024 07:35AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com