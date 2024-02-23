WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown SPOILERS: Tonight’s Salt Lake City Episode Results and Segments

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 23, 2024

WWE's latest SmackDown episode was pre-recorded last week at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Here are the key highlights from the show:

- Tiffany Stratton emerged victorious against Liv Morgan.

- In his SmackDown debut match, Bron Breakker overcame Dante Chen.

- A promotional video was showcased for the newly formed team of Ashante Adonis & Cedric Alexander.

- The Bloodline was featured in two separate backstage segments.

- New Catch Republic, consisting of Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate, secured a win over The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh.

- Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) triumphed over The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins).

- The match between LA Knight & Drew McIntyre concluded in a disqualification.

- The episode wrapped up with a chaotic brawl among the men's Elimination Chamber match participants.

