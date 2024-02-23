Pirates Nearly Disrupted WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Event in Australia

As WWE gears up for the highly anticipated Elimination Chamber 2024 event in Australia on February 24th, the excitement is palpable, especially with the event set to significantly influence the WrestleMania 40 landscape.

However, the journey to this point has encountered some unexpected turbulence. During the Kick-Off, commentator Michael Cole revealed a logistical nightmare involving the Elimination Chamber structure itself. Due to pirate activities in the Suez Canal, the original shipping plans were thwarted, leading to an over-a-month-long detour. The structure was rerouted from the Suez Canal to Miami, then transported by truck to Los Angeles, shipped to Sydney, and finally taken by train to Perth, ensuring its arrival for the event.

