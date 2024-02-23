WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Becky Lynch Saves Interviewer from Seth Rollins' Chair Attack

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 23, 2024

Seth Rollins attempted a surprise attack on an interviewer prior to Elimination Chamber, but was thwarted by Becky Lynch. With WWE in Australia for the upcoming Saturday PPV, ABC Perth released footage of an interview with Rollins and Lynch. The situation almost escalated into violence when Rollins, reminiscent of his betrayal of The Shield, grabbed a chair aiming to strike interviewer Mark Gibson.

Fortunately, Lynch intervened, cautioning Rollins with a reminder of past consequences, leading Rollins to back down. The pair then proceeded to pose for a photo.


Tags: #wwe #elimination chamber #perth #australia #seth rollins #becky lynch

