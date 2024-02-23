Becky Lynch Saves Interviewer from Seth Rollins' Chair Attack

Seth Rollins attempted a surprise attack on an interviewer prior to Elimination Chamber, but was thwarted by Becky Lynch. With WWE in Australia for the upcoming Saturday PPV, ABC Perth released footage of an interview with Rollins and Lynch. The situation almost escalated into violence when Rollins, reminiscent of his betrayal of The Shield, grabbed a chair aiming to strike interviewer Mark Gibson.

Fortunately, Lynch intervened, cautioning Rollins with a reminder of past consequences, leading Rollins to back down. The pair then proceeded to pose for a photo.