Revised Tournament Brackets for ROH Women’s TV Championship

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 23, 2024

Following the latest episode of ROH TV, the tournament brackets for the ROH Women’s TV Championship have been revised. The updated lineup for the quarterfinals of the competition, which aims to name the first-ever Women’s Television Champion, is as follows:

- Billie Starkz will face Diamante

- Mercedes Martinez will compete against Abadon

- Leyla Hirsch will take on Red Velvet

- Queen Aminata will challenge Taya Valkyrie

