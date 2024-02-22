WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Claims He Has Never Used Performance-Enhancing Substances

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 22, 2024

During an appearance on the Howard Stern Show, John Cena firmly stated that he has never used performance-enhancing drugs at any point in his life, emphasizing his commitment to remaining natural.

Cena elaborated on his stance, stating, "There’s risk-reward there. If you hit the gas pedal too early, you can get a lot of bad stuff happen long-term. I love to workout. I love to. It’s kind of like my meditation."

When probed by Stern about whether he had ever been encouraged by WWE officials to use such substances for a career boost, Cena denied experiencing any significant pressure, saying, "Not really. I’ve been 225 pounds since I was 17 years old. I always filled out my frame okay. I started lifted when I was 13. I guess that’s why. I never needed it. I’m not ruling that out. There will come a time. Time is undefeated. I get my bloodwork done three times a year. My testosterone is fantastic."

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 22, 2024 01:50PM

Source: blog.siriusxm.com
Tags: #wwe #john cena

