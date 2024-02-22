WWE Sets Sights on Sylvester Stallone for WrestleMania 40 Collaboration

WWE is reportedly aiming to partner with a prominent celebrity for WrestleMania 40. WrestleVotes sources indicate that the organization is interested in involving Sylvester Stallone, famed for his role as Rocky Balboa in the "Rocky" series.
This interest is particularly relevant due to the iconic status of the Rocky character in Philadelphia, the host city for WrestleMania 40. While the collaboration is not confirmed and remains in the hopeful stage, Stallone's history with WWE, including his role in Hulk Hogan's 2005 WWE Hall of Fame induction, makes him a familiar face to wrestling audiences.
Sources within WWE indicate there is interest in collaborating with Sylvester Stallone for WrestleMania in some form. While any communication status is unclear, I’m told there's hope for it. Whether it ultimately ends up happening or not is to be determined. Stallone, born in…— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 22, 2024
