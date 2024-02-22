WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Sets Sights on Sylvester Stallone for WrestleMania 40 Collaboration

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 22, 2024

WWE is reportedly aiming to partner with a prominent celebrity for WrestleMania 40. WrestleVotes sources indicate that the organization is interested in involving Sylvester Stallone, famed for his role as Rocky Balboa in the "Rocky" series.

This interest is particularly relevant due to the iconic status of the Rocky character in Philadelphia, the host city for WrestleMania 40. While the collaboration is not confirmed and remains in the hopeful stage, Stallone's history with WWE, including his role in Hulk Hogan's 2005 WWE Hall of Fame induction, makes him a familiar face to wrestling audiences.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 22, 2024 01:45PM


