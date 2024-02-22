WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brock Lesnar Included in WWE 2K24, But Not as a Playable Character

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 22, 2024

A recent update from Mike Straw of Insider Gaming highlights Brock Lesnar's involvement in WWE 2K24, revealing that while Lesnar's character and game files remain in the game, he will not be featured as a playable character. According to Straw, due to the advanced stage of the game's development, 2K Games found it impractical to completely remove Lesnar. Instead, he will be included in minor roles across various game modes.

Lesnar's absence was confirmed when he was not listed in the complete roster unveiled on February 21. His exclusion follows recent controversies surrounding allegations in a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. The lawsuit implicates a "former UFC Heavyweight Champion," believed by many to be Lesnar, in a scandal involving McMahon's alleged misuse of Grant to facilitate a contract negotiation with the athlete. This scandal has significantly impacted Lesnar's planned storylines within WWE, including a highly anticipated match against Gunther at WrestleMania. Gunther has expressed uncertainty regarding Lesnar's future with the company amidst these developments.

