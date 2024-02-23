Alex Shelley Expresses Concern Over Tag Team Wrestling's Current Decline

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Alex Shelley, a veteran of the tag team wrestling scene and former TNA World Tag Team Champion, shared his concerns about the current state of tag team wrestling. According to Shelley, the industry seems to be experiencing a decline in the emergence of genuine tag teams, a stark contrast to the vibrant scene observed a decade ago featuring teams like FTR, Young Bucks, Briscoes, MCMG (Motor City Machine Guns), and Time Splitters.

Shelley, who is also gearing up for a TNA World Championship match against Moose at No Surrender on Friday, expressed his nostalgia for the past era of tag team wrestling. "I think we're kind of hitting a bit of a downward point in tag team wrestling right now," he lamented. Highlighting a generational gap, he pointed out the lack of true tag teams rising to fill the shoes of veterans like himself, "You're seeing a lot of the guys my age, we're 40 — but there aren't any true tag teams coming up to really take our place."

Reflecting on the golden age of tag team wrestling, Shelley reminisced about the abundance of talent a decade ago, with teams that set the bar high in terms of performance and entertainment. Despite the perceived decline, he emphasized the importance of the current generation's role in preserving the legacy and traditions of tag team wrestling. "While it's our responsibility to carry on that lineage, as you taught me, we taught them, and we're still around so we have to keep teaching it," Shelley stated, underlining the crucial need for mentorship in keeping the spirit of tag team wrestling alive.

As Shelley prepares for his upcoming championship bout, his reflections serve as a poignant reminder of the cyclical nature of professional wrestling, where each generation has a duty to nurture and pass on the torch to the next.